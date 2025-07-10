SGMB certifies 18 in-house trainers

SHARJAH, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), in collaboration with the University of Sharjah (UOS), has concluded its “Train the Trainer” Programme, with 18 employees successfully certified as in-house trainers across various departments and specialties.

This training programme is part of SGMB’s long-term plan to build an internal network of qualified trainers who can share their knowledge and expertise through professional development workshops and specific training sessions.

The three-month programme was delivered by the UOS’s Centre for Continuing Education and Professional Development. It included 60 hours of practical training focusing on designing training materials, enhancing presentation skills, assessing learning needs, and evaluating training effectiveness. The curriculum was specifically created to meet the demands of the media sector.

The closing ceremony was attended by Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of SGMB; Dr. Essam El-Din Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah; Alia Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB; and Dr. Asmaa Nasiri, Director of the Centre for Continuing Education and Professional Development, along with department heads and programme participants.

During the ceremony, Allay emphasised SGMB’s commitment to investing in its employees and building a culture where knowledge is shared across different teams. He noted that preparing employees to become certified trainers is a key step in helping them grow professionally while also strengthening the overall performance of the organisation.

Dr. Ajami, Chancellor of UOS, highlighted the vital role of the university in supporting government entities by offering training that combines academic theory with practical application. He described the programme as a successful example of academic and governmental collaboration, preparing trainers who can make a positive impact in their workplaces.

Dr. Nusairi explained that the programme was designed to align with the latest training standards and address the specific needs of media professionals. She added that participants gained practical experience in developing training modules based on real workplace challenges.

Graduates showcased projects on a range of topics such as podcast production, budgeting, and event management. Upon successful completion, they received official certification, qualifying them to lead training initiatives within SGMB and across other government entities.

The “Train the Trainer” Programme complements SGMB’s broader training initiatives like the “Job Shadowing” Programme, which has empowered many students and government employees throughout the UAE.