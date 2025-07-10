UAE concludes national training to build cadre of human rights experts

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Permanent Committee for Human Rights, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the Regional Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for the Middle East and North Africa, has concluded a nine-month national human rights training programme aimed at building a cadre of experts across government institutions.

Launched in December 2024, the programme brought together 45 representatives from 11 ministries and entities, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health, and the General Women’s Union. Participants completed technical workshops, learning modules and case studies covering international human rights frameworks, national legislation, and implementation strategies.

The initiative is part of the UAE’s wider efforts to enhance its human rights infrastructure by embedding rights-based practices in public service and governance.

Colonel Dr Mohammed Khalifa Al Hamoudi, Deputy Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Interior, said the graduation marked a major step in the UAE’s collective mission to promote human dignity and advance human rights awareness. “At the Ministry of Interior, we view security and human dignity as inseparable. This programme represents a practical translation of our leadership’s vision to place rights at the centre of national development,” he said.

He noted that the training aimed to enhance community protection, strengthen employee capabilities, and instil a rights-conscious culture across institutions. Addressing the graduates, he added, “You now represent this approach in practice. You are qualified to carry this mission forward, and we trust you to be ambassadors for human rights within your institutions.”

Mazen Shaqoura, Regional Representative for the Middle East and North Africa at OHCHR, said the graduates had shown strong commitment to advancing human rights through official channels. “This programme is a successful example of sustained technical cooperation. We look forward to further partnerships to support national capacity-building in the UAE,” he said.

The ceremony reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to integrating human rights into public policy. Graduates are now equipped to contribute to national reporting, policymaking, and the country’s obligations under international conventions.

Hind Al Owais, Director of the Permanent Committee for Human Rights, said the promotion of human rights is a moral obligation and a key driver of sustainable development. “This programme goes beyond skills development—it lays the groundwork for institutionalising rights-based practices across sectors. We are proud of the contributions of all our partners in realising this shared vision,” she said.

The Permanent Committee for Human Rights confirmed that this cohort represents the first phase of a broader national strategy to build institutional excellence and strengthen human rights mechanisms through education, collaboration and policy alignment.