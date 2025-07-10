Dubai’s waterparks promise fun-filled moments for families this summer

DUBAI, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the #DubaiDestinations summer campaign launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, the emirate’s waterparks are in the spotlight for offering families and thrill-seekers an exciting mix of adventure, relaxation and fun in the sun.

Dubai’s ability to create vibrant leisure experiences for residents and visitors continues to reinforce its position as a leading destination for family-friendly experiences.

With state-of-the-art rides, scenic settings and dedicated areas for all age groups, Dubai’s waterparks combine world-class infrastructure with imaginative design to create truly memorable outings. Whether you're looking for high-speed slides, floating obstacle courses, or safe splash zones for little ones, the city’s diverse range of attractions promises something for everyone.

Dubai is home to some of the region’s largest and most iconic waterparks, each designed to provide a one-of-a-kind experience. Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis The Palm remains a top attraction with its ever-evolving rides and new offerings, including surf simulators and a wide range of high-speed slides, and designated play areas for children that guarantee unforgettable moments for families.

Also among the city’s most popular and long-standing attractions is Wild Wadi Waterpark, located near the Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Home to more than 30 rides and attractions ranging from adrenaline-pumping slides to relaxing wave pools, the park features a surf simulator and offers scenic views of some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks.

For adventure lovers seeking a different kind of water experience, AquaFun Waterpark at Jumeirah Beach Residence offers a unique floating playground set directly on the sea. Its inflatable obstacles, climbing frames and slides provide a challenging adventure for all age groups.

Families with young children have plenty of options across Dubai’s waterparks. LEGOLAND Water Park, located within Dubai Parks and Resorts, offers an imaginative and interactive water play environment designed for children aged 2 to 12. It blends creativity and entertainment with water-themed attractions made for the entire family to enjoy.

Located along the Jumeirah coastline, Aqua Parks offers a floating water playground with a variety of inflatable games set directly on the sea — making it an ideal destination for those seeking a distinctive and adventurous experience. Another family favourite is Splash ’n’ Party Kids Waterpark, a colourful water playground tailored to younger visitors, featuring child-safe slides and splash zones.

Nature lovers can head to Al Barari Playground, located within the green community of Al Barari. The park includes open-air splash areas and water swings surrounded by trees and shaded spaces — creating a relaxing outdoor setting for children and parents alike.

Jungle Bay Waterpark next to the Mina Seyahi resort brings a tropical vibe to Dubai’s coast, offering rides and slides for both children and adults, with a panoramic view of the sea.

Adding to Dubai’s diverse offering is Grand Hyatt Dubai Waterpark, a tranquil water retreat located within the Grand Hyatt Dubai. With exclusive areas designed especially for children, the venue provides a calm and luxurious experience for families staying at the hotel.

Blending fun and education, OliOli – Water Gallery in Al Quoz introduces children to water through interactive exhibits that inspire learning, experimentation and creative play.

These waterparks are more than just places to cool off — they are fully equipped leisure destinations featuring dining options, themed retail stores and relaxation zones. With integrated services and a focus on safety, comfort and entertainment, they form an integral part of Dubai’s family tourism landscape during the summer.

Many of the parks also feature cutting-edge water attractions and technology-enhanced experiences, ensuring that guests can enjoy interactive fun as well as classic water rides.

Beyond waterparks, Dubai offers an extensive range of water-themed activities across the city, from jet skiing and wakeboarding to diving, flyboarding and paddleboarding. With its consistent investment in leisure infrastructure and visitor experiences, the emirate continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for family entertainment and adventure tourism.

The latest edition of the #DubaiDestinations campaign runs until 31 July 2025, encouraging residents and visitors to discover the city’s vibrant summer offerings — from indoor escapes and cultural highlights to waterfront adventures.