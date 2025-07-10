Ajman Department of Tourism Development honours winners of ‘Tourism Innovator Award 2025’

AJMAN, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) has honoured the winners of the Tourism Innovator Award 2025 in recognition of their creative ideas and pioneering projects that support the Emirate’s sustainable tourism goals.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of ADTD, who reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to fostering innovation and empowering youth to contribute to Ajman’s tourism development in line with the UAE’s innovation-driven vision.

Alhashmi said the award promotes forward-thinking policies to meet growing tourism demands while encouraging national talent to transform creative ideas into practical solutions. He added, “This competition is a key part of our efforts to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset among youth, and to identify impactful projects that align with Ajman’s future vision.”

The competition attracted high-quality student submissions, with entries evaluated on innovation, feasibility, and added value. First place went to Dana bint Khaled Ash for her project Tourism of Dreams, which uses behavioural analysis and artificial intelligence to personalise travel experiences based on tourist preferences.

Second place was awarded to Nour Radwan, Sameera Anwar and Sarah Ghazal for Mehwar, an intelligent platform offering tailored content aligned with visitor interests. Third place went to Shahd Raed Ibrahim Baloosha and Ghina Fadi Al Hosni for TriPlay, an interactive tourism and gaming app aimed at wider audiences.

Fourth place was awarded to Ahmed Mokhtar Sharif for SmartAI-Tour, an AI-powered system that enhances Ajman’s tourism inspection and classification process. In fifth place, Mohamed Hassan Nassar and Malak Hassan Nassar were recognised for Smart Tourism Event Organiser, a digital platform for streamlining tourism event planning and execution.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with universities, supports scientific research and knowledge creation among younger generations. It reflects ADTD’s wider vision to embed innovation and sustainability across Ajman’s tourism sector and strengthen its position on the global tourism map.