Sharjah Municipality activates automatic lease contract attestation

SHARJAH, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Municipality (SM), in cooperation with the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), has announced the activation of a service for automatically attesting lease contracts without the need for prior procedures by customers—such as paying electricity deposits or visiting relevant authorities.

This step is part of the municipality’s ongoing digital integration with other government bodies in the emirate and its commitment to digital transformation, aimed at simplifying procedures and enhancing user experience.

Abdullah Al Shahil, Director of the Rental Regulation Department, described the move as a significant step towards simplifying procedures and reducing the time it takes for tenants to attest lease contracts of all types.

He explained that the attestation is now processed automatically based on the data available within the municipality’s system. Once attested, the contract is forwarded to SEWA, and the tenant receives a text message detailing the electricity deposit fees. Upon payment, the utility service is activated.

Al Shahil, Director of the Rental Regulation Department, emphasised that this initiative reflects the municipality’s commitment to offering a streamlined and efficient service that aligns with Sharjah’s broader vision for digital transformation.

He highlighted the effectiveness of the unified electronic system linking government entities, which has contributed to faster transaction processing and improved customer satisfaction.

The new lease attestation and utility activation process can be completed through the Aqari’ platform, which serves as a model for digital government services in the real estate sector.

Al Shehhi noted that this achievement was made possible through sustained cooperation with the Sharjah Digital Office and SEWA as part of ongoing efforts to achieve a full digital transformation in municipal services.