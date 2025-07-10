Sharjah Book Authority participates in American Library Association Annual Conference

SHARJAH, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has achieved a series of strategic milestones during its participation in the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference, the world’s largest gathering of library professionals, held in San Diego, USA.

SBA reinforced Sharjah’s global standing in the library sector by promoting its flagship international library events, launching new initiatives for children’s content, expanding database collaborations and professional training, and exploring smart technologies for libraries in the UAE and wider region.

Led by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, the delegation held high-level talks with ALA President Sam Helmick. Discussions focused on enhancing the Sharjah International Library Conference and Sharjah School Libraries Conference, with a view to attracting more international experts and reinforcing their presence on the global calendar.

SBA also highlighted its efforts to enrich Arabic-language children’s literature and promote early literacy by partnering with US publishers and library networks, aiming to deliver diverse and culturally relevant content to Arab readers.

Al Ameri said the participation reflects the vision of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who placed libraries at the heart of the emirate’s cultural mission. He added, “Under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, SBA is committed to building global partnerships across the knowledge sector, particularly in libraries, to foster international cooperation and knowledge exchange.”

Eman Bushlaibi, Director of Sharjah Public Libraries, noted that the conference provided an opportunity to share Sharjah’s century-long library journey and explore collaborations with US institutions keen to connect with knowledge centres across the Arab world.

During the event, SBA met with leading companies including Baker & Taylor and Playaway to explore new interactive formats for children’s books. It also discussed expanded digital database access and interactive training programmes with EBSCO, aimed at enhancing librarians’ capabilities.

The delegation further explored the latest smart systems and digital solutions with technology providers to upgrade library infrastructure and improve accessibility for researchers and the wider community.