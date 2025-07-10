Abdullah bin Zayed chairs EHCD Council meeting; Endorses Ministry of Family’s strategy, reviews key Emirati family initiatives

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council (EHCD), chaired the Council’s regular meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairperson of the Council.

The Council endorsed the Ministry of Family’s new strategy and reviewed the initial set of initiatives under the Emirati Family Growth agenda developed in collaboration with stakeholders across relevant sectors.

Discussions also covered the latest developments in the UAE Genome Programme and its alignment with national family wellbeing objectives, particularly in reproductive health. The session underscored the importance of these efforts in supporting demographic goals and enhancing social stability.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed that empowering Emirati families is a top national priority and a strategic investment in the UAE’s future and sustainable development. “The family is the foundation of society and the primary source of national values.”

He added, “The adoption of the Ministry of Family’s strategy marks a significant step toward establishing an integrated ecosystem that supports family stability and promotes growth in nurturing and secure environments. Our focus now is on developing data-driven policies and realistic programmes in full partnership with relevant entities to ensure maximum alignment and impact.”

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the leadership’s commitment to enabling youth to establish stable families through targeted incentives and support services spanning marriage, healthcare, education, and social wellbeing, emphasising the need for accelerated action and tangible outcomes that positively impact marriage and fertility rates, overall quality of life and children’s health.

“The Emirati Family Growth agenda is not only a demographic concern, but a broader developmental matter,” H.H. Sheikh Abdullah noted. “Strong, cohesive and happy families are the cornerstone of a thriving society and a sustainable economy. We are not chasing numbers; we are building a foundation that nurtures confident and capable generations ready to shape the country’s future.”

Based on this vision, H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated that the Emirati family is the bedrock of national stability and prosperity, the source of values and identity, and the core of human development.

“The UAE places high importance on the family. This is rooted in the belief that resilient societies begin with strong, cohesive households,” she said. “We are developing an inclusive framework that meets the aspirations of our youth, supports them through family formation and parenting, balances personal and professional life, and strengthens both reproductive and mental wellbeing.”

She added that Emirati family growth is more than a population policy—it carries national, cultural, and humanitarian significance. “This agenda reflects a shared national commitment to building a stable future, in which families play a key role in nurturing confident and agile generations that are prepared to navigate change and contribute to the UAE’s progress.”

H.H. Sheikha Mariam also reinforced that family growth is a shared national responsibility that calls for a cross-sector collaboration, spanning education, healthcare, housing, employment, and social services. “Creating a supportive ecosystem for families requires coordinated institutional efforts that reflect the UAE’s vision for a resilient society that is grounded in human values and national identity.”

Emphasising national alignment and collaboration, the meeting brought together Council members, ministers, and senior representatives from federal and local government entities,

Among those present were Abdulrahman Bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmanan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Hajer Ahmed Altheli, Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council.

In addition, among the attendees were Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority - Dubai; Ahmed Al Meel, Chairman of the Sharjah Social Services Department; Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Said Abdullah, Secretary-General of the Federal Demographic Structure Council; and Ahmed Fikri, Director-General of Strategic Affairs at the Crown Prince Court – Abu Dhabi.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, presented the Ministry’s comprehensive strategy for 2025–2027, which focuses on promoting Emirati family stability and wellbeing. The strategy is built on a deep understanding of family needs, a human-centric design of services, and a commitment to shared responsibility among stakeholders.

She also highlighted the Ministry’s focus on priority social groups, including senior citizens, people of determination, and children at risk. The strategy outlines tailored approaches to support and protect this group as well as ensuring their proper social integration across multiple sectors.

The strategic work of the Ministry of family will ensure the empowerment of family across all stages, from formation to growth. This will assure the youth of the importance of starting a family while balancing personal and professional goals and preserving identity and values.

She also shared updates on the Emirati Family Growth file, showcasing the collaborative development of a series of initiatives and policies aimed at supporting youth as they embark on marriage and parenthood, while promoting long-term family wellbeing.

Progress on this file is advancing along three parallel tracks: policy and programme development, behavioral and social interventions, and reproductive health. The national agenda also includes redesigning family support services to better align with family lifecycle stages, the enhancement of beneficiaries’ experience, and the expansion of preventive and guidance services.

As part of these ongoing efforts, she identified reproductive health as a key pillar of the family growth strategy, citing national synergies, especially through the UAE Genome Programme, as an advanced scientific tool for early detection of genetic conditions. The programme supports safe conception and helps families build a healthy future for their children.

The meeting was successfully concluded with renewed momentum to translate vision into action through measurable improvements in family wellbeing and quality of life. Participants underscored the need to accelerate priority initiatives under the Emirati Family Growth agenda, supported by integrated federal and local efforts across demographic, social, health, and educational spheres.

The aim is to achieve tangible outcomes that strengthen family stability, support demographic balance, and advance human development while reinforcing long-term social cohesion.