Saif bin Zayed meets with Pakistani Interior Minister

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met with Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of Interior and Counter-Narcotics of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The meeting discussed the strong historical relations between the two friendly countries and emphasized the keenness of the leaderships of both countries to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The meeting also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, discussing ways to enhance security coordination and exchange expertise, particularly in the areas of combating drugs and transnational organized crime.

The meeting emphasized the importance of employing advanced technologies supported by artificial intelligence to address security challenges, contributing to consolidating security and stability at the national and regional levels.

The meeting was attended by Major General Salem Ali Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Resources and Support Services at the Ministry of Interior; Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police; Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harithi, Director-General of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Security; Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Federal Anti-Narcotics Department at the Ministry of Interior; and a number of officers, along with the Pakistani Interior Minister's entourage.

During the Pakistani delegation's visit to the Ministry of Interior, the delegation, headed by Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of Interior and Counter-Narcotics of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, was briefed on the Ministry's customer visit monitoring operations room and the means and systems it provides for monitoring and evaluating police services, improving employee performance, and providing pioneering police services.