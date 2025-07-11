ADAFSA honours 'Ibdaa Corporate Excellence Award' winners

ABU DHABI, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) recently honoured winners of the 4th Ibdaa Corporate Excellence Award 2025, recognising outstanding employees for their efforts and contributions to promoting a culture of innovation and excellence in the workplace.

The event was attended by Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA, along with several senior officials and representatives from the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, who took part in evaluating entries against the award’s criteria.

Dr. Al Ameri emphasised that the award is designed to promote corporate excellence and inspire innovation across teams, in line with the vision of the wise leadership and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADAFSA.

He noted the award strengthens institutional performance, documents successes, and promotes a creative work environment, making excellence a fundamental pillar of Abu Dhabi's government operations.

Al Ameri further expressed his appreciation to the Ministries of Interior and Climate Change and Environment for their diligent evaluation of participants with integrity and transparency. He lauded the contributions of the judging team, the Strategy and Policy Team overseeing the award's organisation, and all employees who contributed to its success.

The event featured the announcement of winners across key award categories, including the best extension centres, fodder markets, and veterinary hospitals and clinics.