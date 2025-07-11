Sharjah Institute for Heritage recognised for diploma in culture, museum management

SHARJAH, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) has received official accreditation from the National Qualifications Centre, affiliated with the Ministry of Education, for its specialised academic programme, "Diploma in Business Administration in Cultural and Museum Institutions".

The accreditation makes it the first professional programme of its kind in the country and the region.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, President of the SIH, highlighted that the institute’s new national accreditation is a testament to its commitment to providing excellent education in the cultural field. This training aims to prepare skilled professionals who can bring fresh ideas and abilities to the sector.

He explained, "This diploma is part of a larger effort to build the skills needed to improve cultural and museum organisations, focusing on areas like management, promotion, and innovation. We believe that preserving our heritage is not just about keeping records, but also about managing it in ways that keep it relevant and vibrant in our society."

Dr. Khaled Al Shehhi, Academic Director of the SIH, stated, "We have created a curriculum that aligns with the best practices around the world, focusing on important topics like digital transformation and the variety of audiences we serve. Soon, we will introduce a diploma in popular culture and a programme in architectural heritage. These new offerings are part of our goal to broaden the areas we specialise in and to train professionals who can help foster sustainable cultural growth in our country."