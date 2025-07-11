UAE hosts meeting between Azerbaijan’s President, Armenia’s Prime Minister; UAE President meets both leaders

ABU DHABI, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates hosted a meeting between Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to support efforts to build trust and promote stability in the South Caucasus region.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held separate meetings with President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan. His Highness welcomed both leaders and expressed his appreciation for their decision to meet in the UAE, underscoring the international community’s confidence in the country as a trusted advocate for peace, diplomatic solutions, multilateral cooperation, and regional stability.

During the meetings, His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at consolidating peace and stability in the Caucasus, and advancing development and prosperity for the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

His Highness underscored the importance of constructive dialogue and mutual understanding between the two neighbouring countries, reiterating the UAE’s unwavering position in calling for prioritising peaceful solutions and sustainable cooperation in the region.

Furthermore, His Highness expressed the UAE’s appreciation for its bilateral relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting the growth witnessed in both relations across various sectors. His Highness emphasised the UAE’s aspiration to build on this progress and expand partnerships that serve shared interests and contribute to regional and global peace.