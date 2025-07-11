UAE leaders congratulate President of Mongolia on National Day

ABU DHABI, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh of Mongolia on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Khurelsukh and to Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar on the occasion.