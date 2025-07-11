UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Bahamas on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas Cynthia Pratt on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Governor-General and to Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis.