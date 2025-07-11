Emirates Intellectual Property Association reinforces collaboration with WIPO

GENEVA, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs at Dubai Police, and Chairman of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association, emphasised that the partnership with WIPO represents a fundamental pillar in building effective systems to protect intellectual property rights.

Al Obaidly's remarks came during the association's participation in the 66th session of the General Assembly meetings of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), which commenced at the organisation’s headquarters in Geneva.

The meetings, which run until 17th July, bring together official delegations and representatives from member states and relevant international organisations.

Major General Al Obaidly noted that the association has been keen to cooperate with the WIPO Academy in implementing a number of qualitative programmes.

He explained that the association implemented a “Training of Trainers” programme to prepare a select group of specialists capable of raising awareness on intellectual property rights, in addition to a capacity-building programme for law enforcement officers across the country to qualify them to effectively address intellectual property infringements.

Major General Al Obaidly added that the association will organise the Second Gulf Conference in cooperation with the Bahrain Intellectual Property Association next October, as well as the Fourth Arab Conference in partnership with the Arab Administrative Development Organisation at the University of Sharjah in the coming September.

The association is also preparing to organise the 14th International Conference in cooperation with the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) next November.

In conclusion, Major General Al Obaidly affirmed the association’s commitment to enhancing international cooperation and continuing its efforts to develop the intellectual property protection system both locally and globally.

The delegation’s agenda also includes a series of meetings and coordination activities with several international entities and organisations, most notably the International Trademark Association (INTA), the Arab Intellectual Property Bureau, and the WIPO Academy, in addition to participating in the expanded dialogue with stakeholders from countries and non-governmental organisations.