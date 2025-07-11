NASA probe takes images from 'closest' ever spot from Sun

WASHINGTON, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- US space agency NASA on Thursday released images captured by a probe within the Sun's atmosphere.

NASA's Parker Solar Probe started its closest approach to the Sun on 24th December, getting as close as 3.8 million miles (6.1 million kilometres) to the solar surface, the space agency said.

NASA said the images were "taken closer to the Sun than we've ever been before," and showed features in the corona and solar wind - a constant stream of electrically charged particles from the star that rage across the solar system at speeds exceeding 1 million miles an hour.

The Parker Solar Probe, about the size of a small car, launched in 2018 and in 2021 became the first spacecraft to enter the Sun's atmosphere.

"Parker Solar Probe has once again transported us into the dynamic atmosphere of our closest star," said NASA's Nicky Fox. "This new data will help us vastly improve our space weather predictions to ensure the safety of our astronauts and the protection of our technology here on Earth and throughout the solar system."