‘Young Co-op Pioneers’ returns for fourth edition

SHARJAH, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Cooperative Society has launched its fourth edition of the "Young Cooperative Pioneers" programme, designed to empower young people and help shape a responsible future generation. This initiative offers hands-on training for kids and teens during the summer break.

The programme is open to young people aged 10 to 17 and will run until mid-August, with over 200 participants this year. Since it began in 2022, around 500 young people have taken part in the programme.

Faisal Khalid Al Naboodah, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Sharjah Cooperative Society, highlighted that the programme aims to build skills and boost self-confidence among participants. They will get practical experience by working in 22 branches across Sharjah City and surrounding areas, allowing them to see daily work routine.

Hilal Al Muharram, Director of Administrative Affairs and Human Resources, said that the training includes various hands-on tasks. Trainees will assist in sales areas, help with inventory, and get involved in e-commerce work. They'll learn valuable skills like checking prices, ensuring products are fresh, organising merchandise, helping customers, and packing items for sale.