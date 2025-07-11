German upper house to vote on corporate tax cuts

BERLIN, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Germany's upper house of parliament is set to vote Friday on multibillion-euro tax breaks to support companies and boost investment, as well as on an extension of rent controls to alleviate the country's strained housing market.

The tax relief package, already approved by the lower house of parliament, includes more options for businesses to account for the depreciation in the value of their machinery, in a move designed to encourage companies to increase investments.

According to the German Press Agency (dpa), it also promises to gradually reduce the corporate tax rate from the current 15 percent to 10 percent by 2032.