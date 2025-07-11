AD Ports Group signs MoU with Critical Minerals Forum to strengthen global supply chains

ABU DHABI, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group, a leading enabler of global trade, logistics, and industry, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Critical Minerals Forum (CMF) to establish a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening global critical minerals supply chains.

This collaboration leverages AD Ports Group’s extensive network of operational ports, terminals, and shipping routes to support the Forum’s mission of expanding critical mineral supply chains and trade. The partnership aligns with AD Ports Group’s overarching goal of Enabling Trade and driving global economic growth, particularly as demand for critical minerals such as graphite, cobalt, manganese, nickel, and lithium is projected to increase significantly to support decarbonisation and the production of electric vehicles.

The International Energy Agency states that six times more materials are required to produce an electric vehicle compared to a conventional car, demand for graphite, cobalt, and nickel is projected to increase 20-fold, while lithium demand is expected to rise 13-fold by 2040. The World Bank estimates three billion tonnes of critical minerals will be needed to decarbonise the global energy system by 2050.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said, “Our collaboration with the Critical Minerals Forum, represents a pivotal step in addressing the growing global demand for critical minerals, which are essential for decarbonisation and sustainable energy solutions. Leveraging AD Ports Group’s world-class infrastructure, including our expansive network of ports, terminals, and shipping routes, we are uniquely positioned to support resilient and diversified supply chains. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enabling trade and driving global economic growth, while contributing to the transition to a greener future.”

Rob Strayer, President of the Critical Minerals Forum, said, “This partnership marks a significant step forward in ensuring the resilience and diversification of critical minerals supply chains globally. Critical minerals often move between multiple continents from mine to processor to manufacturer. AD Ports Group’s extensive logistics capabilities will be instrumental in achieving our shared goals.”

The Critical Minerals Forum is dedicated to fostering resilient and diversified supply chains by uniting key stakeholders, including miners, processors, manufacturers, investors, and the public sector, while promoting transparency in pricing, cost structures, and supply-demand projections.

Both organisations emphasised the importance of this MoU in driving international growth and delivering competitive advantages through enhanced supply chain resilience and diversification. This collaboration not only strengthens their capabilities in addressing the rising global demand for critical minerals, but also opens new opportunities for mutual success and growth in high-potential regional and global markets. Together, both organisations aim to contribute to sustainable economic development and the transition to a greener future.