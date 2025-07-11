Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Ministry of Foreign Trade highlight role of CEPAs in boosting service exports

DUBAI, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully organised a workshop in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Trade to explore the role of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) signed by the UAE in driving the growth of the local services export sector.

The session was attended by representatives of Business Groups operating under the chamber that specialise in the service industries. The workshop focused on how CEPAs are creating promising commercial and investment opportunities for the private sector, expanding the global reach of the local services industry, and increasing the potential for the export of services.

Participants learned more about how various sectors can benefit from CEPAs and how these agreements support the growth and international expansion of local companies engaged in the delivery of services. This includes business services; communications; engineering and construction; distribution; environmental services; education; financial and insurance services; healthcare and social services; and travel and tourism; as well as recreational, cultural, sports, and transport services.

The session also explored the provisions of the agreements and their role in strengthening the UAE’s position as a key gateway for the export of goods and services. The workshop highlighted the advantages of CEPAs, including improved access to international markets, reduction or elimination of customs duties, streamlined customs procedures, and the establishment of clear and transparent regulations. In addition, the agreements are designed to promote fair competition and trade-based growth.

During her opening remarks, Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented, “We are committed to supporting the private sector and raising awareness around key aspects of the business environment to help enhance global competitiveness. CEPAs offer tangible benefits for the business community, and today’s session is an important part of our ongoing cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Trade to ensure the private sector can capitalise on the diverse opportunities these agreements present.”

The Business Groups operating under Dubai Chamber of Commerce are instrumental in advancing a competitive and enabling business environment. They advocate for the interests of key industries, contribute to the development of policies and legislation that enhance sectoral competitiveness, and support various sectors in realising their strategic objectives. By fostering constructive engagement between the private sector and government stakeholders, these groups help shape a more agile and resilient business landscape, reinforcing the private sector’s vital contribution to Dubai’s economic development.