Ajman University secures ICANN grant to develop global internet security system

AJMAN, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Ajman University has secured a prestigious international grant from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) worth US$410,300, in the inaugural cycle of the ICANN Grant Program.

This competitive international award, secured through the dedicated efforts of Prof. Rao Naveed Bin Rais from the College of Engineering and Information Technology, will support the development of a groundbreaking system to archive and analyse global data related to the Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) — a vital cybersecurity protocol that safeguards the integrity of Internet infrastructure.

The project aims to build a 24/7 operational platform that analyzes historical DNSSEC data, identifies vulnerabilities, and highlights gaps in its global implementation. This first-of-its-kind system will offer diagnostic tools with visual analysis, helping enhance DNSSEC adoption worldwide.

Ajman University is the only institution in the Middle East to receive this grant, and one of just 23 selected entities out of 247 global applicants. Out of 23 entities, only 3 are selected from Asia including Ajman University. Moreover, AU is also among the only five universities worldwide to receive the award — including three from Europe, one from Latin America, and Ajman University as the sole representative from Asia.

This milestone reinforces Ajman University’s global standing, particularly as it enabled the University to obtain U.S.-equivalent charitable organisation status — a prerequisite for applying to this grant. This designation aligns with AU’s identity as a non-profit academic institution and paves the way for securing additional international funding opportunities that support its academic and community missions.

Being the only awardee from both the Middle East and the only university from the Asia highlights the University’s ability to compete at the highest levels in fields such as cybersecurity and Internet governance.

The grant-funded project represents a significant addition to the University’s research and technological infrastructure. It involves the development of a passive, integrated system to collect and analyze DNSSEC data — the first of its kind globally — and is expected to boost AU’s international visibility as global Internet community begins using the platform.

The project will also include the establishment of a high-tech hardware lab on campus, further strengthening AU’s capacity for applied research and innovation in digital infrastructure.

The initiative promises to create research and training opportunities for AU graduates, while providing current students and researchers access to valuable datasets for research and development purposes — supporting their growth in analytical and technical skills.

The project addresses a major global challenge related to the implementation of DNSSEC, a protocol strongly advocated by global Internet bodies like ICANN and IETF for securing the DNS ecosystem. In the adoption of DNSSEC protocol, one of the main obstacles has been the lack of visibility into global adoption and implementation gaps.

Through the newly developed system, Ajman University seeks to bridge that gap by monitoring and analyzing DNSSEC adoption across Internet domain names worldwide.

This project reflects Ajman University’s strong commitment to leveraging scientific research in service of global challenges and underscores its active role in building secure and sustainable digital infrastructure that benefits academic and technical communities both locally and globally.