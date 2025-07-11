Friends of Arthritis Patients honours winners of Arthritis-Friendly Schools Award 2025

SHARJAH, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Friends of Arthritis Patients Association (FOAP), under the Health Promotion Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, recently celebrated the 3rd Arthritis-Friendly Schools Award.

This programme engaged schools across Sharjah to boost awareness and support for arthritis patients.

The award highlights the Association's commitment to cultivating a comprehensive health culture within educational institutions. Students, with invaluable support from administrative and academic staff, developed innovative initiatives and projects designed to educate their peers about arthritis and effective coping strategies.

This impactful programme was implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Sharjah Private Education Authority. Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) generously served as the main sponsor, providing awards to all participants and winners.

Al Nahwa school clinched first place with a perfect 100 percent score; Taryam American Private School-2nd cycle- was honoured at the Sharjah City level. In the Central Region, Al Thameed School-1st cycle and Al Bridi School-2nd cycle received accolades, while Al Khalidiya Boys School-3rd cycle was recognised at the Eastern Region level.

Beyond Sharjah, Al Taween School from Fujairah and Jumeirah School from Dubai were also celebrated for their impactful health initiatives.

Wahida Abdulaziz, Chairperson of the Friends of Arthritis Patients (FOAP), said, “We are proudly honouring these inspiring role model schools today. Their unique and impactful activities truly exceeded expectations. The programme successfully engaged over 11,000 students With the participation of 30 schools from the emirate of Sharjah. who significantly advanced health awareness through creative educational and sporting initiatives both within and outside their school premises.”

She further added, “Today, we celebrate individuals who understood their crucial role by prioritising health, and students who have become true health ambassadors. This achievement marks a vital step forward in promoting community support and preventive health within our schools. We firmly believe that the awareness generated today will help us build a healthier future for generations to come.”

The honouring ceremony underscored the critical importance of ongoing collaboration between the health and education sectors. As foundational pillars for promoting health awareness, schools play a leading role in transforming health messages into tangible realities. The Association also encouraged all Sharjah schools to learn from the successful experiences of the winning institutions, viewing them as shining examples to be followed.