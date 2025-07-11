UAE President receives written message from President of Chad

ABU DHABI, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a written message from President Mahamat Idriss Déby of the Republic of Chad regarding bilateral relations and ways to strengthen joint cooperation.

The message was received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, during his meeting with Tahir Hamid Nguilin, Minister of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning and International Cooperation of Chad, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansour and the Chadian minister discussed avenues of cooperation between the UAE and Chad and explored ways to develop them across various sectors in support of mutual interests and sustainable development in both countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and several other officials.