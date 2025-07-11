DCT Abu Dhabi concludes awareness forum on Al Ain Cultural Sites

ABU DHABI, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced the successful conclusion of its ‘Awareness Forum on Al Ain Cultural Sites: Hafit, Hili, Bidaa Bint Saud and Al Ain Oases listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List’, held at the Al Ain City Municipality Theatre.

The forum falls within the Department's awareness plan regarding the World Heritage Site in Al Ain. Furthermore, this key initiative underscores DCT Abu Dhabi's dedication to protecting and responsibly developing the rich heritage of Al Ain and the areas surrounding its cultural sites.

The Forum was designed to build awareness around the significance and development of World Heritage Sites by potential architectural consultancy offices and contractors, underscoring the importance of the sites and clarifying the legal and regulatory frameworks governing these sites. It prominently featured Al Ain’s cultural sites - the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in the UAE to date - detailing their rich historical, archaeological, social, intangible, architectural, and cultural significance.

The forum further outlined the approved procedures for development requirements within the conservation areas and their buffer zones, seeking to streamline project and development approvals in alignment with preservation policies.

The forum's programme consisted of expert presentations, and open dialogue sessions focused on the outstanding universal value of Al Ain's cultural landscape, best practices in design and development within heritage settings, regulatory processes and site-specific guidelines, as well as challenges encountered by consultants and contractors’ development in the heritage buffer zones.

The day's agenda, included expert-led sessions who explored critical topics, including Concepts and Legislation Regarding UNESCO World Heritage Sites; Cultural Sites of Al Ain - Hafit, Hili, Bidaa Bint Saud, and Al Ain Oases; Architectural Identity Within World Heritage Sites and Planning Tools; and Development Path and Approval Requirements in World Heritage Areas.

The Forum concluded with an open discussion that encouraged collaboration among stakeholders and reinforced DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage while supporting sustainable development. By equipping attendees with clear guidance on regulatory frameworks and design requirements, the Forum fostered a shared sense of responsibility in preserving Al Ain’s identity. These efforts contribute to ensuring that all development aligns with preservation policies, supporting Abu Dhabi’s continued recognition as one of the best cultural cities.