UAE strengthens strategic partnerships, signs key arrangements at Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 in Rome

ROME, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates reaffirmed its enduring commitment to Ukraine’s recovery and to strategic international cooperation at the 2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) in Rome.

The UAE delegation was led by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

Co-hosted by the Governments of Italy and Ukraine, this year’s conference provided a vital platform to align global efforts in support of Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction, and long-term resilience. The UAE also welcomed Poland as the host of URC 2026, underscoring the importance of continuity in this collective endeavour.

In her address, Al Hashimy stated, “The UAE joined last year’s conference in Berlin with a strong sense of purpose, and we view this annual platform as a valuable space for continuity, cooperation, and support for global recovery efforts.”

On the sidelines of the conference, Al Hashimy met First Lady Olena Zelenska, where the UAE signed a new set of collaborative programmes with the Olena Zelenska Foundation. These initiatives will enhance psychosocial services, expand access to education, and create safe spaces for children affected by the conflict—underscoring the UAE’s people-first approach to humanitarian action.

The UAE also concluded a trilateral declaration with Italy and Ukraine aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s institutional capacities and fostering women-led small businesses. Developed in coordination with Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli, the declaration establishes joint technical cooperation in digital transformation, vocational training, and governance, while ensuring that women’s economic empowerment remains a cross-cutting priority.

Separately, the UAE and Italy signed a declaration to widen support for children, adolescents, and young adults in Ukraine. The initiative focuses on educational and psychosocial assistance and the renovation of protective shelters, delivered in partnership with the Olena Zelenska Foundation and other humanitarian actors.

Reinforcing their broader development agenda, the UAE and Italy also agreed to co-finance flagship projects across Africa under the Mattei Plan and the Rome Process. Planned activities include climate-smart enhancements to Ethiopia’s coffee sector and a climate-resilient farming programme in Côte d’Ivoire’s Zanzan district, in collaboration with the African Development Bank and IFAD.

Additionally, the UAE witnessed the signing of a major private sector agreement between UAE-based Khazna Data Centers and Italian energy giant Eni, for the development of a 500 MW AI Data Center Campus in Lombardy. The facility will be powered by low-carbon “Blue Power” and forms part of a broader strategic partnership announced during the UAE–Italy state visit earlier this year.

Al Hashimy held additional bilateral meetings with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, reaffirming the strength of UAE–Italy relations and exchanging views on regional developments and multilateral priorities.

She also met Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, to explore deeper investment ties and new avenues for private-sector collaboration.

Throughout URC 2025, the UAE underscored its longstanding engagement in Ukraine, including the delivery of critical humanitarian aid, the establishment of 20 homes for orphaned children, and the mediation of more than 15 prisoner-exchange operations that have reunited over 4,181 individuals with their families.

The UAE’s belief in Ukraine’s long-term resilience is also reflected in its economic commitment—as the only country to have signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Ukraine since the conflict began in February 2022.

Al Hashimy concluded her remarks by saying, “To us, recovery is not simply about rebuilding—but about supporting the conditions for long-term stability. That includes restoring trust, dignity, and local agency.”

The UAE remains committed to working alongside Ukraine, Italy, and the wider international community to ensure that recovery efforts are inclusive, sustainable, and grounded in shared humanity.