Nahyan bin Mubarak receives US Ambassador to UAE

ABU DHABI, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received Martina Strong, Ambassador of the United States of America to the United Arab Emirates, at his majlis in Abu Dhabi.

The visit came as part of her farewell courtesy call at the conclusion of her official tenure in the country. She came to extend her greetings and express her gratitude for the support she received during her service in the UAE.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Ambassador Strong and praised her dedicated efforts throughout her term in strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

He affirmed that the UAE-U.S. relationship stands as a solid model of strategic partnership, built on mutual respect and shared interests, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is committed to reinforcing the UAE’s position as a nation that promotes peace, stability, and international cooperation.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that the relationship between the two friendly nations continues to grow across political, economic, scientific, and cultural domains, reflecting the deep-rooted ties between the two peoples and the pivotal role that diplomatic missions play in advancing this cooperation.

For her part, Ambassador Martina Strong expressed her sincere appreciation and gratitude to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for the warm reception, and commended the unwavering support she received throughout her diplomatic mission.

She affirmed that the UAE represents a distinguished model of leadership, tolerance, and cultural openness. She also conveyed her deep gratitude for the opportunity to represent her country in a nation that exemplifies noble global values in its policies and society.

The meeting concluded with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak extending his best wishes to Ambassador Strong for continued success in her future endeavors, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to ongoing cooperation and dialogue with the United States in pursuit of shared interests and the promotion of international peace and security.