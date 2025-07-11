Hamdan bin Zayed visits Mubarak Saeed Al Mansoori in Al Sila’

ABU DHABI, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, visited Emirati citizen Mubarak Saeed Al Mansoori at his residence in the city of Al Sila’ in Al Dhafra Region.

Mubarak Al Mansoori welcomed H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan to his home and expressed his gratitude and appreciation, on behalf of himself and his family, for the kind visit, which reflects the strong bonds between the leadership of the UAE and its people.

He praised the ongoing communication that characterises the Emirati community, free from barriers or formalities.

Sheikh Hamdan engaged in cordial conversation during the visit and reaffirmed the keenness of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to follow up on the wellbeing of citizens.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining direct communication with citizens on all occasions to understand their needs firsthand, stressing the leadership’s commitment to providing all necessary requirements for development and progress.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, along with several officials.