UAE, Germany launch joint business council to strengthen economic ties

BERLIN,11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy to the Federal Republic of Germany, and Katrin Eder, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, witnessed the official launch of the UAE-Germany Business Council (GUBC) during a high-level ceremony in Berlin.

The event brought together more than 150 prominent business leaders and senior officials from both countries and formed part of the official visit of Dr. Al Jaber to Germany.

The establishment of the UAE-Germany Business Council reflects the strong and long-standing economic partnership between the two nations, built over five decades of collaboration and mutual understanding.

The council aims to open new avenues for trade and investment, and to support sustainable development amid a rapidly evolving global economic and geopolitical landscape.

On this occasion, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber stated, "In line with the vision of our leadership to build high-impact partnerships that advance inclusive progress, we are committed to strengthening the deep-rooted relationship between the UAE and Germany and elevating it to new heights. The launch of the UAE-Germany Business Council will create new opportunities for cooperation across vital sectors of mutual interest, empower the private sector, and support sustainable economic development."

The ceremony also featured the official signing of the UAE-Germany Business Council charter by Musabbeh Al Kaabi on behalf of the UAE, and Günther Oettinger, former Minister-President of Baden-Württemberg and Co-Chair of the Council, representing the German side.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth at ADNOC, and Co-Chair of the Business Council, added, "The UAE and Germany share a bold and future-focused vision for global progress. Driven by innovation and grounded in mutual interests, our partnership continues to evolve. I am confident the Council will accelerate our collaboration, foster sustainable growth, and reflect our shared ambition in a fast-changing world."

During the ceremony, Masdar, a global leader in clean energy, also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with EnBW – Energie Baden-Württemberg, one of Europe’s largest energy companies. The MoU aims to explore collaboration on battery energy storage system projects in Germany and the United Kingdom.

The two companies will also assess joint opportunities in offshore wind projects in the North Sea and Baltic Sea, as well as in green hydrogen and other renewable energy technologies.