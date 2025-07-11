Ajman inaugurates AED 63 mn Sheikh Zayed Street Development Project

AJMAN, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) – As part of the initiatives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, the Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, in cooperation with Ajman Police, inaugurated the Sheikh Zayed Street Development Project in the Al Helio area. The project spans 2.8 kilometers and has a total cost of AED 63 million.

This project reflects the commitment and dedication of the Ajman Government to achieving a modern infrastructure that keeps pace with the population and urban growth in the emirate. It also contributes to enhancing the quality of life and supporting comprehensive and sustainable development across various regions.

The project falls within the efforts of the department to improve and develop the infrastructure of the emirate, in alignment with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030, which aims to build an integrated and sustainable transportation system.