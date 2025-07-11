Claquette: From script to screen production

SHARJAH, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Media City (Shams) organised a special event titled “Claquette”. The event featured a remarkable artistic gathering, attended by a select group of directors, actors, scriptwriters, and producers, along with several drama production companies and those interested in the film sector.

The event, held under the theme "From Red Cinema to Stage," represents a unique initiative that reflects Shams' commitment to supporting the local and regional drama content industry.

The "Claquette" event, in turn, served as a practical link between writers and producers, providing them with a space to present and discuss projects and opening the way for real opportunities for production collaboration. This reflects Shams' commitment to linking creative training and professional empowerment to ensure sustainable impact.

In this context, Rashid Abdullah Al Obaid, Director General of Shams, said that Shams emphasises the need to link creativity with realistic production opportunities. It believes in the importance of providing an environment that nurtures talent and provides the tools and platforms that transforms from a mere idea on paper into a feasible project. The positive outcomes from the "Hekaya" project and the remarkable turnout for this event are living proof of Sharjah's position as a regional hub for creativity and media production in the Arab world.

At the beginning of the event, a visual presentation was presented revealing details of the "Shams Studios" project, which the city is developing to become one of the most prominent infrastructure projects supporting the film and media production industry in the region.

The project includes the construction of six advanced studios across an area of 10,200 square metres, equipped with the latest cinematic technologies. This will be an ideal destination for local and international production companies, providing a professional indoor filming environment that eliminates the need for outdoor filming. The project represents a qualitative shift in Sharjah's media infrastructure and responds to the growing demand for advanced production spaces in the country and the region.

As part of the "Claquette" events, a key panel discussion "From Script to Screen" was organised. Moderated by media personality Osama Alfa, the session featured Emirati actor and producer Ahmed Al Jasmi, Emirati writer and producer Mona Al Dhaheri, and producer Iyad Al Najjar. They discussed the importance of integrating the quality of dramatic scripts with professional execution, emphasising the need to build bridges between young talents and production companies. They also addressed the challenges of writing in light of digital transformations and the need to renew content to meet the aspirations of the Arab audience.

Emirati actor and producer Ahmed Al Jasmi pointed out that the success of any drama production is not complete without genuine production support that believes in the content and talent, noting that production companies play a pivotal role in transforming good scripts into impactful works that reach the audience. He added that the "Claquette" event represents an effective model for connecting writers with producers, paving the way for the birth of new drama projects based on mature ideas and implemented within a professional environment that enhances the presence of local drama in the Arab world.

For her part, Emirati writer and producer Mona Al Dhaheri emphasised that the "Hikayah - Writing Room" project is an inspiring model for developing drama scripts and honing young talent. She noted that what distinguishes the project is its provision of an integrated practical path that begins with training and ends with presenting scripts to decision-makers.

Al Dhaheri added that a good script is the foundation of any successful production, and that empowering writers and giving them the opportunity to present their work instills a culture of appreciating the writer as a key driver in the creative process and enhances the quality of local and Arab drama content.

Producer Iyad Al Najjar commented on the importance of the drama script, saying that the script is not just a starting point, it is the backbone of the entire production effort. He emphasised that the success of any drama project begins with a well-structured script, mature in concept, and capable of engaging the audience. He added that the "Claquette" experience proves that investing in good scripts is an investment in content sustainability. Al Najjar believes that a smart producer is one who captures these scripts in their early stages and develops them into works that have a real chance of success on screen.

The event also featured an interactive open space, where "Hikayah" writers presented their projects to a number of producers, investors, and decision-makers, discussing with them the potential for collaboration, development, and marketing. This space also provided the writers with the opportunity to present their visions and experiences within a professional environment that encourages the exchange of ideas and creates realistic opportunities for co-production.

The importance of these unique initiatives launched by Shams, such as "Hikayah" and "Idea Bank," lies in empowering local talent and supporting a sustainable drama production system that stems from the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah and reaches the Arab world. Attendees praised Shams' efforts in developing an integrated media system that combines training, promotion, and professional connections, emphasising that such initiatives open the door to a new phase of quality production in the region.