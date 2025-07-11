UAE President receives phone call from President of Angola

ABU DHABI, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen collaboration across various fields, particularly in the economic, trade, development, and renewable energy sectors. They explored opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in support of shared development priorities with the aim of advancing prosperity and delivering tangible benefits to both nations and their peoples.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders affirmed their joint commitment to bolstering relations between the UAE and Angola, including in the development and economic spheres, in a manner that promotes sustainable growth and reflects the aspirations of both countries for the future.