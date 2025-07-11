Dubai Municipality wins 10 prestigious local, international awards in Q2 2025

DUBAI, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Municipality has reaffirmed its leadership in municipal and institutional excellence by securing 10 distinguished local and international awards during the second quarter of 2025. The awards span a range of categories, underscoring the Municipality’s continued success in advancing operational efficiency, digital transformation, risk management, sustainability, and workplace health and safety.

The Municipality ranked first in two categories of the HBC International Awards by the Harvard Business Council for its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) initiative, which advances digital transformation and supports smart city objectives by streamlining procurement procedures. The same initiative also earned the Gold Award from the Noble Business Awards and was recognised by the Globee Awards for Technology.

In risk management, Dubai Municipality won first place in the 2025 IIRSM Awards for Excellence in Risk Management in the category of Most Impactful Risk Research. The honour recognised its “Hair Dye Safety Assessment” initiative, designed to improve consumer product safety.

The Municipality also secured two major accolades at the Construction Technology Confex Awards. Its Building Information Modeling (BIM) project was named Best BIM Organisation of the Year, while the Waste-to-Energy Centre in Warsan received the Sustainable Project of the Year award.

In institutional performance, Dubai Municipality received first place in the Best Quality Team category at the International Quality Awards for its “Development and Implementation of the Integrated Management System” initiative, which enhanced procedural efficiency and overall operational performance.

Demonstrating its commitment to community engagement, the Municipality was awarded first place in the 22nd edition of the Sharjah Volunteer Award in the Government Entities – Volunteer Opportunities Creation category. The recognition was for its “An Hour with the Cleaning Engineer” initiative, which has attracted more than 21,000 volunteers and over 300 entities since its inception in 2017.

The Montaji platform, a first-of-its-kind digital system for registering and ensuring the safety of consumer products, earned Dubai Municipality the UAE Innovates Award in the category of Best Innovation in Streamlining Procedures.

Dubai Municipality’s commitment to health and safety was also widely recognised. It received the Rising Star Award from the U.S. National Safety Council (NSC) for the third time, honouring Engineer Mohamed Aldhanhani, Director Corporate Risk and Business continuity Department, as one of the world’s leading young safety advocates. Engineer Sultan Aldahmani, Head of Safety at Dubai Municipality, was also commended for his pioneering initiatives in occupational safety.

Additionally, the Municipality was awarded the Silver Award by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) as part of its 2025 Achievement Awards. The award acknowledged the Municipality’s integrated approach to occupational health and safety through strategic planning, risk mitigation, staff engagement, and well-being initiatives. It also received top honours for achieving the highest health and safety standards on Dubai’s public beaches, ensuring safe and welcoming spaces for both residents and visitors.