UN: 798 people killed in Gaza while trying to access aid

GENEVA, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has recorded 798 killings “including 615 in the vicinity of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites and 183 presumably on the routes of aid convoys.

OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva on Friday that the deaths of almost 800 people trying to access aid were “mostly due to… gunshot injuries”

Shamdasani said that over the course of the conflict in Gaza, OHCHR has had serious concerns about respect for essential international humanitarian law principles, including that of distinction and proportionality.

“We have seen that of the overall death toll in Gaza; a large proportion are women and children. And again, that raises serious questions about whether these principles are being respected,” she said.

“This is unacceptable and it's continuing,” she deplored.

Shamdasani noted that “we've raised concerns about atrocity crimes having been committed and the risk of further atrocity crimes, where people are lining up for essential supplies such as food and medicine and where they are being attacked, where again… they have a choice between being shot or being fed”.

