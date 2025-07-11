Israeli air strikes kill, injury dozens of Palestinians in Gaza

GAZA, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) – Israeli forces launched another deadly strike on Friday evening, resulting in the killing and wounding of dozens of civilians throughout the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian News & Information Agency (WAFA), Israeli warplanes targeted a group of civilians near Al-Hurriya School in the Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, killing five civilians and injuring dozens of others.

Several civilians were also killed and others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike that struck a gathering of civilians, including children, east of Al-Shawwa Square on Salah al-Din Street in eastern Gaza City.

WAFA confirmed that at least two more civilians were killed in Israeli shelling targeting two residential buildings in the Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City.

Additionally, a young girl was killed following an Israeli artillery shelling in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, also in eastern Gaza. Meanwhile, a child succumbed to injuries he sustained days earlier after an Israeli strike hit his family’s tent in Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

Medical sources in Gaza hospitals reported that at least 24 civilians have been killed by Israeli forces since dawn today, including 10 people who were waiting to receive humanitarian aid.