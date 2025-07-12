Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in Burkina Faso Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 12th July, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the Investment Forum organised by Burkina Faso in Abu Dhabi, which was attended by Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad, along with a delegation of ministers and special advisors.

During the forum, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Traoré, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Burkina Faso.

Sheikh Shakhboot highlighted the close bilateral relations between the UAE and Burkina Faso, and commended the remarkable progress achieved in recent years under the guidance of both leaderships. He also emphasised the importance of the forum as a platform to enhance economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries and to create development opportunities that benefit both peoples.

For his part, Traoré conveyed his greetings to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as his wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

Furthermore, he expressed his appreciation to the UAE for its warm reception and generous hospitality, affirming Burkina Faso’s keenness to strengthen its relations with the UAE across various fields of mutual interest.