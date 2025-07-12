Dubai Police launch specialised awareness platform on cybercrime

DUBAI, 12th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai Police’s Cybercrime Department, part of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID), has launched an educational online platform dedicated to raising awareness about cybercrime. It provides valuable awareness information in both Arabic and English, focusing on prevention strategies, recognizing fraudulent tactics, and ways to avoid them.

The awareness platform is designed for all community members, including children, parents, individuals, business owners, employees, and social media users. It can be accessed at [https://ecrimehub.gov.ae/ar].

Major General Harib Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, stated that the launch of the awareness platform aligns with the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police. “This initiative underscores a commitment to enhancing awareness of cybercrime, thereby improving safety and security within the community,” he added.

He noted, “Awareness is the first step in preventing all types of crime, including cybercrime. As reliance on technology, digital tools, and artificial intelligence continues to grow, it is crucial to stay ahead of these advancements to protect the community from fraudsters and other threats.”

Al Shamsi reaffirmed Dubai Police's commitment to delivering innovative services that are aligned with the UAE's strategic objectives and the Dubai government's vision for smart services. He highlighted that this awareness platform is accessible through a user-friendly website, empowering community members to obtain essential information that protects their data and helps prevent exploitation, fraud, and theft.

Major Abdullah Al Shehhi, Director of the Cybercrime Department, highlighted the platform's role in helping users recognize the risks associated with cybercrime and take timely action. He explained that it offers educational resources on cybersecurity fundamentals, guidance on reporting cybercrimes, and tips for identifying phishing attempts. “The platform emphasizes the importance of being cautious with suspicious links, using strong and unique passwords, and regularly backing up data. Additionally, users can access essential cybersecurity tips and awareness videos on "staying safe" while using apps and websites,” he continued.

Furthermore, Al Shehhi indicated that the platform is dedicated to educating users on protection mechanisms against cybercrime, which includes securing phones, computers, and smart devices and promoting safe browsing practices, account protection, and strategies to avoid online fraud.

He added, “The platform raises awareness about various threats related to website usage, including phone scams, deepfakes, phishing, SMS fraud, voice calls, and QR codes. It equips users with the knowledge to avoid becoming victims, identify different types of malware and ransomware, and safeguard their devices. Additionally, it offers guidance on strengthening defenses against social engineering attacks and identity theft, while helping users recognize identity impersonation tactics on social media and other platforms.”

The platform offers valuable insights into various types of fraud, equipping users with the skills to recognize and avoid common scams while learning how to report them. Key topics include identifying signs of fraud in job offers, banking, and fake delivery services, as well as protecting financial data from phishing attacks through one-time passwords (OTPs). Users will also learn how to verify online shopping and travel deals before making payments, while remaining vigilant against threats like artificial intelligence, deepfakes, and identity impersonation in messages.

Additionally, the platform features a section called ‘Reporting and Recovery’, which guides users on reporting cybercrimes and the steps to take if they become victims of fraud. It also offers advice on restoring cybersecurity after a device breach, providing tailored guidance for residents and tourists, as well as specific recommendations for businesses and government employees.