UAE runner Mohammed Al Musabbi wins gold in 1000m youth race at Monaco Diamond League

MONACO, 12th July, 2025 (WAM) – UAE athlete Mohammed Al Musabbi claimed the gold medal in the 1000-meter race in the youth category during the event held alongside the Diamond League yesterday evening in Monaco. The race featured the participation of 21 runners from elite European clubs.

Al Musabbi recorded a time of 2:34.44 minutes, setting a new national record in the youth category. He outpaced competitors from Italy and France, achieving a significant milestone that reflects the growing strength and development of UAE athletics.

The UAE Athletics Federation confirmed that this achievement is a result of dedicated efforts to develop Emirati talent, with direct support from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, as part of a strategic plan to prepare promising generations of athletes to compete in international championships.