GCC Chief underlines partnerships with Mediterranean countries

RIYADH, 12th July, 2025 (WAM) -- GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and strategic partnership between GCC and Mediterranean countries to bolster regional security and stability and advance development and common prosperity.

Al-Budaiwi made the remarks while participating in the high-level panel discussion entitled "Reviewing the Prospects for Cooperation between the Mediterranean Countries and Various Countries of the World and Regional and International Organisations," which was held as part of the Dubrovnik Forum 2025, hosted by Croatia in the city of Dubrovnik on July 11-12.

He affirmed that the GCC countries' strategic location, regional and international standing, high credibility on the global stage, growing economic strength, and pivotal role in ensuring global energy security, all represent fundamental pillars for building effective and integrated partnerships with the Mediterranean countries.

According to KUNA, The GCC chief pointed out that the GCC, through these pillars, is a reliable and influential partner that can effectively contribute to supporting efforts for stability and sustainable development in the Mediterranean region and beyond.

He underlined the aspiration of the GCC countries to continue to elevate dialogue and cooperation with various regional and international partners in order to serve common interests and contribute to cementing global security and peace.