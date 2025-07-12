World Population Day: Celebrating potential, promise of largest youth generation ever

NEW YORK, 12th July, 2025 (WAM) – Young people are shaping the future and demanding a world that is just, inclusive and sustainable, the UN chief said on Friday, marking World Population Day.

Secretary-General António Guterres said empowering young people in a fair and hopeful world reaffirms the UN promise that every person has the right to make informed choices about their lives and futures.

While many young people face economic uncertainty, gender inequality, health challenges, the climate crisis and a spike in conflicts – they are still leading with courage, conscience and clarity, “calling for systems that uphold their rights and support their choices,” he said in his message.

“Let's listen to what young people want and support them in exercising their rights, making their own choices and enjoying a hopeful future,” said Natalia Kanem, Director of UN Population Fund (UNFPA).

Guterres urged countries to invest in policies that will ensure young people have access to education, healthcare, and promoting the protection of reproductive rights.

“Let us stand with young people and build a future where every person can shape their destiny in a world that is fair, peaceful and full of hope,” he said.