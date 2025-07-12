UAE strongly condemns attack on monastery in Myanmar

ABU DHABI, 12th July, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attack on a monastery in Lin Ta Lu village, in Myanmar’s Sagaing region, which resulted in a number of deaths to innocent civilians, including children.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the people of Myanmar over this heinous attack.