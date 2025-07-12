UAE condemns terrorist attack on buses in Pakistan

ABU DHABI, 12th July, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack targeting buses in Balochistan, southwest of Pakistan, which resulted in a number of deaths to innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over this deplorable crime.