'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' distributes food parcels in northern Gaza

GAZA,12th July, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE’s “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'' has distributed food parcels to residents in northern Gaza as part of a new relief initiative aimed at alleviating the humanitarian suffering amid the difficult conditions in the Gaza Strip.

The aid was delivered through an authorised distribution center in Gaza City, following text message notifications sent to beneficiaries specifying the time and location for collection. This contributed to an organised and secure distribution process, ensuring that the parcels reached those in need efficiently and safely.

Emirati aid convoys had entered northern Gaza at the end of last week, carrying food supplies for community kitchens, bread production materials, and food parcels — reaffirming the UAE’s ongoing and clear commitment to providing support and assistance to the people of Gaza.