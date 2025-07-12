EU prioritises negotiated solution with US on tariffs

BRUSSELS, 12th July, 2025 (WAM) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen affirmed that the imposition of a 30 percent tariff by the United States on European Union exports would disrupt critical transatlantic supply chains, to the detriment of businesses, consumers and patients on both sides of the Atlantic.

In the first European response to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of new tariffs on the EU, von der Leyen stated that very few economies in the world match the European Union's openness and commitment to fair trade practices.

She added that the EU has consistently prioritised a negotiated solution with the United States, reflecting its commitment to dialogue, stability and a constructive transatlantic partnership.

Von der Leyen stressed that the EU continues to work towards reaching an agreement by 1st August, while also preparing to take all necessary steps to safeguard its interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required.

She concluded, “At the same time, we continue to deepen our global partnerships, grounded in the principles of rules-based international trade.”