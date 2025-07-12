UAE participates in commemoration of 30th anniversary of Srebrenica Genocide

SREBRENICA, 12th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates took part in the official commemoration marking the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide, held on 11th July 2025 in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The UAE’s participation reaffirmed its recognition of the crimes committed in Srebrenica as genocide and served as a powerful reminder of the atrocities no community should ever face.

The UAE underscored its unwavering commitment to honoring the memory of the victims and to supporting survivors and their families, while firmly rejecting any attempts to deny, distort, or misrepresent historical facts.

The commemoration marked a day of reflection in memory of the 8,372 innocent lives lost in the 1995 genocide. It also reinforced the UAE’s dedication to promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence, and mutual respect, values that remain central to its foreign policy.

Through its participation, the UAE emphasised the urgent need to confront hatred in all its forms and reiterated its belief that every individual, regardless of race, religion, or nationality, has the right to live in peace, safety, and dignity, both within their communities and across the globe.

The UAE delegation was led by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Ahmed Al Shamsi, UAE Consul-General to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Al Hashimy participated in the event following an invitation addressed to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.