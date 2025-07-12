Thailand records 40 monkeypox cases in 2025

BANGKOK, 12th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Thailand has reported 40 confirmed cases of monkeypox (Mpox) across various regions in 2025, as efforts to contain the outbreak continue.

The Department of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health stated that this year’s case count is significantly lower compared to 176 cases recorded in 2024 and 676 in 2023. A total of 13 monkeypox-related deaths have been reported so far.

The World Health Organisation had announced last August that monkeypox remains a global health emergency, extending its standing recommendations for another year.