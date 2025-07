LONDON, 12th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Polish tennis player Iga Świątek won the Wimbledon women’s singles title for the first time in her career after defeating American Amanda Anisimova in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) in the final held today.

The match lasted just 57 minutes, with world number four Świątek dominating the game against 12th-ranked Anisimova.

This victory marks a milestone for the 24-year-old Świątek, who has previously won the French Open title four times.