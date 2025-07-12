Federation of German Industries urges swift EU-US trade resolution

BERLIN, 12th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Federation of German Industries (BDI) has called on the European Union and the United States to reach swift solutions and avoid escalation following US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Saturday of a 30 percent tariff on European goods, effective from 1st August.

In a statement, the Federation described the announcement as a “wake-up call” for industries on both sides of the Atlantic.

Wolfgang Niedermark, Member of the BDI Executive Board, warned that a trade dispute between two closely linked economic blocs such as the EU and the US would harm economic recovery, innovation, and ultimately undermine trust in international cooperation.

The Federation urged the German government, the European Commission and the US administration to find swift solutions through objective dialogue while avoiding further escalation.

It added that “the few weeks remaining before the tariffs come into force on 1st August should be used to negotiate on equal footing.”