RTA awards AED633 million contract for Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project

DUBAI, 13th July, 2025 (WAM) -- In line with the directives of the leadership to enhance the road infrastructure and public transport systems in support of urban development, population growth, and improved quality of life, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded the contract for the Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project.

The project extends from the intersection with Za’abeel Palace Street to Financial Centre Street, at a total cost of AED633 million.

The scope includes the construction of bridges and tunnels extending 1,700 metres, and the widening of the street from three to four lanes in each direction. The development will increase the corridor’s capacity by 33%, from 6,600 to 8,800 vehicles per hour in both directions and reduce travel time from 13 minutes to 6 minutes.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) stated, “Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project forms part of a broader project that includes the development of the Trade Centre Roundabout, with construction works having commenced in the last quarter of last year. The project will serve several key commercial, residential, and development zones, most notably the Dubai World Trade Centre, which has been the region’s premier venue for international events and exhibitions for over four decades. It hosts major global exhibitions and conferences such as GITEX, Arabian Travel Market, Arab Health, Gulfood, and the Transport Exhibition, among others.”

“The project will also serve Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. It will further enhance connectivity to key areas, including Za’abeel, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay. The project is expected to benefit approximately half a million residents and visitors,” Al Tayer said.

Al Tayer added, “The project includes the construction of three tunnels totalling 1,200 metres at the intersection of Al Mustaqbal Street and Trade Centre Street. The first is a three-lane tunnel along Al Mustaqbal Street heading towards Deira, with a capacity of 4,500 vehicles per hour. The second is a two-lane tunnel turning left from Al Mustaqbal Street onto Trade Centre Street, serving bidirectional traffic between Deira and Jebel Ali, with a combined capacity of 3,000 vehicles per hour. The third is a single-lane tunnel dedicated to the One Central development, with a capacity of 1,500 vehicles per hour.

“The project entails the construction of a 450-metre, two-lane bridge serving traffic flowing from Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) towards the intersection of Za’abeel Palace Street and Al Mustaqbal Street. Additionally, it involves the widening of Al Mustaqbal Street over a 3,500-metre stretch from its intersection with Financial Centre Street to Za’abeel Palace Street by expanding the street from three to four lanes in each direction.”

“The project also includes the construction of free-flowing ramps to improve traffic movement at the intersections of Al Mustaqbal Street with both Exhibition Street and Trade Centre Street. It further encompasses the construction of a pedestrian bridge over Al Sukook Street and the upgrade of existing intersections along the corridor.”

The project also introduces creative and aesthetic enhancements to the area, including upgraded pedestrian walkways, a dedicated cycling track, and decorative lighting, aimed at ensuring safer and more accessible streets for all users. It further involves the creation of urban spaces to encourage community engagement and support vibrant, inclusive urban living. Additionally, the project will strengthen connectivity between major development zones and nearby metro stations, enabling seamless and integrated access for both residents and visitors.

Al Tayer elaborated, “Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project forms part of a master plan that includes the Development of the Trade Centre Roundabout, one of Dubai’s critical intersections linking Sheikh Zayed Road with five major arterial roads: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Road, 2nd December Street, Za’abeel Palace Street, and Al Mustaqbal Street.”

The project involves the construction of five bridges with a total length of 5,000 metres, and the conversion of the existing roundabout into a surface-level intersection to improve traffic flow from Sheikh Zayed Road towards 2nd December Street, and from Al Mustaqbal Street to Sheikh Zayed Road (southbound). It also enables uninterrupted movement from 2nd December Street (Jumeirah and Al Satwa) to Al Majlis Street, providing direct access to Al Mustaqbal Street, which serves both Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai International Financial Centre, along with Sheikh Rashid Road towards Deira. In addition, a second-level bridge will ensure free-flowing traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street,” he added.

The construction of the Trade Centre Roundabout and Al Mustaqbal Street Development Projects is progressing in parallel with another major road infrastructure project in the area. In the last quarter of 2024, the RTA commenced Oud Metha and Al Asayel Streets Development Project, which includes the upgrade of four key intersections through the construction of bridges extending 4,300 metres, in addition to 14 kilometres of roadway. The project serves critical residential, service, and development zones, where the population is expected to exceed 420,000 by 2030. It is set to reduce travel time by 50%, from 20 minutes to just 10 minutes.

This project also coincides with the completion of several phases of Al Khail Road Development Project, which included the construction of bridges totalling 3,300 metres and the widening of lanes across 6,820 metres, covering seven key locations along Al Khail Road. The project has resulted in a 30% reduction in travel time and increased the capacity of existing intersections and bridges by approximately 19,600 vehicles per hour.