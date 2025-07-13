Dubai Judicial Institute issues 2024 annual report highlighting key achievements

DUBAI, 13th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) has issued its annual report for 2024, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to empowering the judicial workforce and enhancing its capabilities.

The report highlights a series of exceptional achievements that underscore the Institute’s pivotal role in advancing judicial and legal competencies. These efforts reflect the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council.

The ultimate objective of all such efforts exerted by the DJI is to strengthen the efficiency of the judicial system, promote upskilling, and implement global best practices to deliver swift, efficient, and accessible justice.

According to the report, 2024 marked a qualitative leap in the Dubai Judicial Institute’s wide-ranging programme, with its sustained efforts culminating in remarkable achievements while reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of quality and excellence. One of the most notable of these achievements is the institutional accreditation it received from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Recognising the Institute’s leadership in elevating the quality of its programmes in terms of innovative content and delivery through its smart digital platforms serving the Arab judicial community, it was honoured by the Arab Center for Legal and Judicial Research operating under the auspices of the League of Arab States with the ‘Arab Judicial Training Excellence Shield’ Award for 2024.

Training platform

The report highlighted the launch of the Dubai Judicial Training Platform, which is designed as an integrated digital gateway for the diverse training programmes offered by the Institute. The platform enables trainees to manage self-learning content and maximise the benefits of training anytime and anywhere.

The report spotlighted the implementation of 131 training programmes benefiting 7,337 individuals who aggregated 2,066 training hours through the courses. A total of 986 local and international entities from across the public and private sectors benefited from the programmes.

Underscoring this aspect, and exemplifying its efforts to promote innovation, the DJI launched the ‘Virtual Crime Scene in the Metaverse’ programme, representing a qualitative leap in practical and applied training for members of the Public Prosecution in Dubai. The initiative aims to enhance skills amongst members of the Public Prosecution in conducting inspections in criminal cases and handling evidence at the crime scene within a safe, interactive virtual environment that simulates reality.

The Dubai Judicial Institute also earned two ISO certifications – ISO 22301:2019 for Business Continuity Management Systems and ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems – following comprehensive audits that validated its adoption of best institutional practices in preparing and qualifying national talent to work in the judiciary while showcasing high levels of efficiency and competence, promoting and disseminating scientific research, and enhancing legal awareness within the community.

In addition, the Institute launched the second edition of the ‘Future Research’ competition, building on the success of its first edition and reaffirming its commitment to fostering innovation in legal thought and encouraging legal researchers to share new perspectives in line with the changing global media landscape.

Driven by its strategic vision and belief in the importance of institutional collaboration and expanding the scope of local, regional, and international partnerships, the Dubai Judicial Institute in 2024 strengthened its institutional partnerships. Teaming up with leading judicial, legal, and academic entities locally and internationally, the DJI has achieved significant success in promoting knowledge exchange and the sharing of best practices.

Through such partnerships, the DJI seeks to develop training and qualification standards, promote sector-specific research, and support its vision of leadership in offering judicial and legal training, thereby contributing to the advancement of the judicial system at both the national and international levels.

In conclusion, the report reaffirmed the DJI’s determination to move forward with the implementation of its ambitious vision to uphold the justice system and empower a strong judiciary by supporting the development of judicial competencies and offering the relevant qualifying credentials. In this respect, the Institute is focused on establishing innovation as a core pillar in its training system and leveraging successful experiences and pioneering training practices. This strengthens Dubai’s competitiveness as a global centre for legislative and judicial excellence.

The Dubai Judicial Institute continues to consolidate its presence as a leading specialised knowledge and training centre in the Arab world through the development of its programmes, the expansion of its strategic partnership network, and the anticipation of future trends, thereby reinforcing Dubai’s position within the global legal fraternity and supporting the UAE’s efforts to build an advanced judicial system.

