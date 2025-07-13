Trinidad and Tobago police inspector hails Dubai’s visionary policing model

DUBAI, 13th July 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police’s cutting-edge approach to law enforcement and future-focused leadership continues to impress international delegates, with Inspector Vekash Ramkissoon of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service becoming the latest senior officer to commend the force’s strategic vision and commitment to human capital development.

Inspector Ramkissoon, who oversees four police stations in the Eastern Division of Trinidad and Tobago, recently concluded his participation in the second edition of the Police Innovation and Leadership (PIL) Diploma, organised by Dubai Police in partnership with the Rochester Institute of Technology.

The programme hosted over 50 officers from 39 countries and provided participants with an immersive experience into Dubai’s world-class security practices.

Reflecting on the programme, Ramkissoon described it as “dynamic and inspiring”, noting that Dubai Police’s culture of adaptability, innovation, and discipline was evident in every aspect. “What truly stood out to me was the forward-thinking mindset and how seamlessly Dubai Police embraces emerging challenges. Their investment in human resources is central to their success,” he said.

With more than 25 years of experience in policing, the Trinidadian commander expressed deep admiration for how Dubai Police empowers its personnel. “Excellence can only be achieved when individuals are given the opportunity to grow. In Dubai, no one is left behind—support is available to all who need it. This creates a resilient and high-performing security ecosystem.”

Inspector Ramkissoon also praised Dubai Police’s efforts in community engagement and international cooperation, particularly through initiatives like the UAE SWAT Challenge. He highlighted these platforms as vital for fostering institutional pride, strengthening global partnerships, and promoting knowledge exchange. “One of the first messages we received during the programme was clear: Dubai Police does not just form partnerships—they build strong, sustainable bonds. That message left a lasting impression on me,” he added.

In conclusion, he expressed gratitude for the exceptional organisation of the programme and encouraged law enforcement professionals worldwide to benefit from such initiatives. “This diploma isn’t limited to academic enrichment. It opens new horizons for thinking and lays the foundation for a global culture of innovation in policing,” he said.



