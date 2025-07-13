UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Montenegro on National Day

ABU DHABI, 13th July 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Jakov Milatović of Montenegro, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Milatović and to Prime Minister Milojko Spajić on the occasion.